Great Expectations with Olivia Colman: When is the release date of the new series?

Charles Dickens’ classic novel “Great Expectations” will be adapted in a new series with a star-studded cast that includes Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. Meanwhile, Fionn Whitehead will play the main role of Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin will portray Estella.

Produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, the story centers around Pip, an orphan boy who is taken on by a wealthy spinster who is still affected by a failed relationship. The project is adapted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who has previously adapted “A Christmas Carol.”

The limited series will have six episodes, and Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe will executive produce. Here’s what we know about the release date and in which platform it will be available in the US.

When is ‘Great Expectations’ coming out?

The series will be released on March 26, 2023 on FX and Hulu in the United States. It will be available in Latin America on Star+, while in Europe it will premiere on Disney+ under the Star banner.

The rest of the cast includes: Ashley Thomas (Top Boy), Johnny Harris (A Christmas Carol), Hayley Squires (Call the Midwife), Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve), Laurie Ogden (The Show Must Go Online), Matt Berry (The IT Crowd), Trystan Gravelle (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), and Rudi Dharmalingam (The Split).

Also, Tom Sweet will portray young Pip. In the brief look at the upcoming limited series, Miss Havisham meets young Pip when he arrives at Satis House for the first time. “What a prized creature we have fished from the river,” she tells him. Here, take a look: