Ellen Pompeo is about to say goodbye to being a doctor, to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and to Meredith Grey. We are just a few days away from watching the actress' last episode of Grey's Anatomy and here's how and when to watch it.

Meredith Grey has been the foundation that has built the fanaticism for Grey's Anatomy and the character has been present since the first episode of the series, which premiered in March 2005 and was titled A Hard Day's Night. Ellen Pompeo is the one who has given her life for 18 years and 19 seasons, so the actress has decided it was time to say goodbye.

Although her departure does not mean her complete disengagement from the medical drama, the 53-year-old actress will focus on other projects, such as her upcoming series on Hulu, where she will not only star but also executive produce. "Preparing the new series has been exciting. Working on something different..." she said and then added "I really want to keep doing it. Doing miniseries and not being committed to anything".

Now, the time to say goodbye has finally arrived and her last appearance will be in a very short time, so it's time to prepare the tissues for a long crying session. The episode is titled I'll Follow the Sun and will follow the doctor as she moves to Boston to encounter Alzheimer's alongside Jackson Avery.

How and when to watch or stream I'll Follow the Sun episode

Meredith Grey will say goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and her friends during the Thursday, February 23 episode, airing beginning at 9 PM ET on ABC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

All new episodes of the Shonda Rhimes series premiere on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on the channel, while the following day they become available on Hulu. So Pompeo's outing will hit the streaming platform on Tuesday, February 24.

The plot will focus purely on how it is the last day of the character in his home and the place that has given him so many moments lived over the years. In addition, the doctors will have a big farewell surprise planned for him, but he will not be able to leave without having to deal with Nick, with whom he had planned a future together. On the other hand, the interns will also have to compete to dive into a new innovative procedure, while Richard clarifies some issues with Teddy.