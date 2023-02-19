Meredith Grey is not just another character, she is the head of the operating room at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and the face of the most recognized series of doctors. Here, check out what will happen to her after Ellen Pompeo's departure from Grey's Anatomy.

The moment many fans have been dreading has finally arrived, Ellen Pompeo will say goodbye to Grey's Anatomy during next week's episode. The 53-year-old actress is ready to let go of Meredith Grey, the iconic trauma doctor she has been playing for more than 18 years and 19 seasons.

The character has been present since the first season and has been the leading face of the show since its premiere in 2005. With almost 400 episodes in her repertoire, this time we will see the doctor star in her last appearance in the series during the seventh episode of season 19, which will be titled I'll Follow the Sun.

The emotional episode will premiere on ABC on February 23rd, so the countdown has already begun. Pompeo said that despite having to leave the series, due to wanting to seek other paths and activities, he does not close the door to appear in the future, as long as they are small cameos.

What will happen to Meredith Grey?

Meredith Grey is not only the face of the series, but she is also the longest running character on the ABC show. She has been the protagonist of several iconic moments as well as great sadness and has always been accompanied by the audience. Now, the channel has decided to make a compilation video in her honor with the best adventures of the doctor, to the rhythm of Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

There we can hear how Pompeo gives up her voice to recall everything she has experienced in the hospital and says "This is where I learned to be a doctor. This is the place where I fell in love. The place where I found my family. I've saved lives, and they've saved my life. I've been through broken bones and a broken home. And the death of people I love. When one chapter closes, a new one opens. This is the place I will forever call home".

Many are wondering what will happen to the character from now on and Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the series, made sure nothing bad happened to Grey's. Her final farewell has been justified in the plot with a move from Seattle to Boston to encounter Alzheimer's alongside Jackson Avery.