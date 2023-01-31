Groundhog Day is a popular tradition that takes place in the US and Canada on February 2, and it's believed that it can predict how long the winter will last. Check out what is the meaning of the groundhog’s shadow.

Groundhog Day is a North American tradition which takes place on February 2, which is the day that these animals emerge from its burrow. It has its origins in other similar traditions from the Germans, which also observe how the badgers emerge from their den.

Of course, many people all over the world know the tradition due to the movie ‘Groundhog Day,’ starring Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott. However, this holiday is celebrated all across the US, especially in Pennsylvania, as well as Canada.

The idea behind this day is that whatever happens with the shadow of the groundhog when it comes out of the dem, predicts how the rest of the winter will go. Here, check out what is the meaning of seeing the shadow of the animal.

What does it mean if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2?

According to the tradition, if the groundhog emerges from its hibernation and it can see its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den, and winter will go on for six more weeks. Meanwhile, if there is no shadow, spring will come early.

However, studies have shown no correlation between a groundhog's shadow and the arrival of spring. Still, there are many famous groundhogs that serve as the “official” predictors of each state, such as Dunkirk Dave for Western New York.

Also, the most famous Groundhog Day ceremony is held in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where a semi-mythical groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil is the star. According to the

National Centers for Environmental Information, Punxsutawney Phil's accuracy is 40% for the ten-year period preceding 2019.