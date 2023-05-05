The third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy has arrived in theaters and it's time to say goodbye to the famous group of superheroes, to the rhythm of the best songs. Here, check out who made up the soundtrack.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Soundtrack: What songs appear in the movie?

The time has finally come. It's time for Marvel fans to prepare for a painful and emotional farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3 will be the last movie one hundred percent dedicated to the group and as always, the soundtrack is one of its most important factors.

From the first installment, we saw Peter Quill introduce his intergalactic friends to some of Earth's best classics. With a cassette titled Awesome Mixes, Star-Lord sets the mood on the ship with tunes like Electric Light Orchestra's Mr. Blue Sky.

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji are part of the main cast of the new film, which will soon arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Complete Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack list