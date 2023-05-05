The time has finally come. It's time for Marvel fans to prepare for a painful and emotional farewell to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Volume 3 will be the last movie one hundred percent dedicated to the group and as always, the soundtrack is one of its most important factors.
From the first installment, we saw Peter Quill introduce his intergalactic friends to some of Earth's best classics. With a cassette titled Awesome Mixes, Star-Lord sets the mood on the ship with tunes like Electric Light Orchestra's Mr. Blue Sky.
Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji are part of the main cast of the new film, which will soon arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform.
Complete Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Soundtrack list
- Creep (Acoustic Version) by Radiohead
- Crazy on You by Heart
- Since You Been Gone by Rainbow
- In the Meantime by Spacehog
- Reasons by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Do You Realize?? by The Flaming Lips
- We Care A Lot by Faith No More
- Koinu No Carnival by EHAMIC
- I'm Always Chasing Rainbows by Alice Cooper
- San Francisco by The Mowgli's
- Poor Girl by X
- This Is the Day by The The
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn by Beastie Boys
- Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine
- Badlands by Bruce Springsteen
- I Will Dare by The Replacements
- Come and Get Your Love by Redbone