Chris Pratt will return once again to star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, along with the entire original group of friends. Will Poulter will play the big bad from the last installment. Here, check out who the new character is and everything you should know about him.

Guardians of the Galaxy are back for one last journey and after the premiere of the short teaser, there is no doubt that it will be exciting. Volume 3 will be one of the most awaited installments by Marvel fans, as it is one of the many closings of the phases of the universe... And everything indicates that it will have one of the most complicated villains of all.

The official synopsis of the third chapter shows Peter Quill still recovering from the loss of Gamora, as he gathers his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The mythical team of guardians will have to face a new villain, nicknamed as the High Evolutionary or simply as Him. He was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, appearing for the first time in the number 66 of the Fantastic Four comics, which were published in 1967. Jim Starlin is the one who completely redesigned the character, giving him his current appearance.

Who is Adam Warlock?

Adam Warlock is the one who is known as He and will be the next great Marvel villain to be feared. He not only possesses a great number of powers, but he has superhuman characteristics that are derived from his artificial genetic structure.

Among all these great abilities are super strength, superhuman endurance, cosmic absorption (a network of cells capable of absorbing and transforming cosmic energy for his personal use) and an evolutionary cocoon.

This last power means that it is capable of raising a cocoon around itself in just a few seconds, either to protect itself from mortal harm or to reach a great state of physical and mental maturity. The substance that forms it and where it goes after emerging from it is not known.

On the other hand, he also uses some weapons, such as the High Gem and the Karmic Rod. The gem is one of those of the Infinity and allows him to absorb and control the vital essences (or spirits) of living or dead organisms. While the staff used to use it in the past, as it is estimated to be an extension of Adam's own vital essence and its properties make it unbreakable.

We still do not know how he will be represented in the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, so we will have to wait until its premiere, on May 5, 2023, to see what powers James Gunn will give to this version of Warlock.

Who plays Adam Warlock?

Will Poulter is playing Adam in the third and final Guardians installment. The actor is known for his work in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader with Tilda Swinton, The Maze Runner with Dylan O'Brien, We're the Millers with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis, Midsommarwith Florence Pugh and The Revenant with Leonardo DiCaprio, among other projects.

He is one of the main characters in the series Dopesick, where he plays Billy Cutler and shares scenes with Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Michael Stuhlbarg. He debuted as an actor in Son of Rambow and received a BIFA award nomination in the category Breakthrough Actor. From that moment on, he did not stop working and accumulating successes in his filmography.