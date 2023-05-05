The countdown has come to an end and it's time to rush to theaters to see the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy farewell. Here, check out when Volume 3 will arrive on Disney+.

Guardians of the Galaxy has not only become one of Marvel's most famous movies, but they have played big roles in previous productions, such as Infinity War and End Game. Now, Volume 3 has hit theaters and it's time to say goodbye in style.

This time, the plot will follow Star-Lord, who is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, but must rally his team to defend the universe and one of their own. Failing the mission could mean the end of the Guardians...

Music has always been an important part of the story of Peter Quill and his friends. Chris Pratt's character used to carry around a cassette called Awesome Mixes, where he had some of the best classics on earth. Here, check out the new soundtrack.

When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrive on Disney+?

The third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in all theaters on Friday, May 5, so it is not yet available for streaming. Disney+ did not announce when the new installment of the group will arrive, but it is believed to be at least 45 days after its theatrical release.

It is estimated to make its debut on the service by July 2023, as according to Screen Rant, Marvel movies typically have an average wait of 65 days to be available on any platform.