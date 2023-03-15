Guillermo del Toro is back to work after his big Oscars 2023 stint and it's finally been confirmed what his next project will be... a Frankenstein live-action. Here, check out what's known so far.

Over the years Guillermo del Toro has become one of the biggest and most successful directors in all of Hollywood. Now that he has another Oscar award on his resume, his name has taken on a different force. So his dream projects are about to come true and one of them is a live-action Frankenstein.

After creating a new version of Pinocchio and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, the Mexican director already has a new adaptation in mind and this time it will be based on the story created by Mary Shelley. According to Deadline, several important actors are in talks to be part of the cast.

The literary classic written in 1818 has had several film adaptations, but now it's time for the screenwriter to bring his unique vision to the mythical character. This is not the first time the star has ventured into horror, but quite the opposite. He is responsible for works such as Pan's Labyrinth and The Orphanage.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein: Who are the cast members?

According to Deadline, the production has already entered into talks with several big-name actors to lead the new version of the horror classic. Three of them have been in the running and it seems that Andrew Garfield, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac are on the short list.

It is not yet known which character each would be playing or what they have agreed with the studio, but it would be one of the most acclaimed casts and could be a work worthy of a new award. The former Spider-Man will soon be starring in the film We Live In Time, alongside Florence Pugh.

While Isaac was cast to play Kurt Vonnegut in the series Helltown. Goth doesn't have another project in sight yet, but she has been slowly establishing herself as the new scream queen, taking the place of Jamie Lee Curtis and young Jenna Ortega.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein: What will it be about?

As nothing has been confirmed, the plot is still a matter of theories. However, it is believed that the film will be based on Shelley's story but will have many Del Toro-style twists and turns.

It is estimated that if Goth accepts a role in the project, she could be playing the bride of Frankenstein, so we already know she will have some romantic overtones.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein: When could it be released?

The new live-action film does not have a scheduled date but it does have a platform to reach and it is none other than Netflix. This is not the first time the director has teamed up with the production company, as they previously released the horror antalogy Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.