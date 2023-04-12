Warner Bros. Discovery is finally going ahead with the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, with a new streaming service called “Max.” Here, check out everything you need to know about the new platform.

HBO Max and Discovery+ merger: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

Warner Bros. Discovery is finally going ahead with the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, with a new streaming service called “Max.” Apart from announcing the new combined platform, Warner has also unveiled some projects, including the upcoming reboot of the Harry Potter series.

The new service will include all HBO’s series, as the network has been in a hot streak with shows such as “The House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us” and, now, the fourth and final season of “Succession.”

However, now the streaming service will count with unscripted series from Discovery. Also,

all Warner Bros. movies released this year and in the future will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows. Here’s all you need to know.

Is HBO Max going down? When is Max arriving?

Yes, HBO Max will no longer exist and it will now be called only “Max,” and it will still feature all the content available on HBO Max plus Discovery series and content. The rebuilt Max (on the web at max.com) is set to launch first in the U.S. on May 23.

How much will Max Cost?

There will be 3 price ranges:

Max Ad-Lite ($9.99/month or $99.99/year): Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD resolution, no offline downloads

Max Ad Free ($15.99/month or $149.99/year): Two concurrent streams, 1080p HD, up to 30 offline downloads

Max Ultimate Ad Free ($19.99/month or $199.99/year): Four concurrent streams, 4K Ultra HD resolution, 100 offline downloads

If I already have HBO Max or Discovery+ will I get Max automatically?

If you already have HBO Max, your account will be automatically transferred to Max. However, if you are a Discovery+ user, you still can enjoy the service as usual. While Max will have some content from the service, Discovery+ will continue as a standalone service.