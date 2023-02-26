Hailey Bieber is usually under the spotlight for some reason or another, but she has always been on trend, being one of the most important models. Here, check out how much fortune she has until 2023.

Hailey Bieber is trending again but this time not for good reasons, but for something she has done many years ago and has resurfaced again through a video on Tik Tok. The model finds herself embroiled in new drama with Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, as the Rare singer couldn't let it go and spoke her mind.

Recently a video resurfaced where Baldwin was seen on stage at an awards show just about to introduce an artist, but in the meantime her partner mentions Taylor and the model makes a disgusted face. Gomez found this on social media and commented "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game".

Despite all the drama she is usually involved in, the young model has not responded to any of the comments that have come her way and has remained focused on her work. Not only did she launch a cosmetics line, named Rhode Skin, but she is also back on the runway and campaigning for various luxury brands.

What is Hailey Bieber's net worth?

The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber has a fortune of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her main earnings are through her natural food brand, her modeling work and her various appearances. She currently owns one of the most expensive and huge homes among her peers.

In March 2019, it was confirmed that the Canadian singer had purchased an $8.5 million home to share with her in Beverly Hills. At the time of finalizing the purchase, the residence had been remodeled by designer Charles Infante.

It has more than 6100 square feet, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a movie and game room, a wood-paneled library, a bar and a wine cellar. While outside it has a zero-edge infinity pool, a cabana and more.

Prior to moving into the Los Angeles home, the couple was renting a contemporary Spanish-style mansion in the Toluca Lake neighborhood for nearly $100,000 a month.