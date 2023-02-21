Ash Wednesday marks the start of the period of Lent, and it is one of the most-attended masses of the year. Here's what you need to know about this day, including eating restrictions.

After the partying and excess of the Carnival, Christians will enter in the period of Lent, which many people use as a time to fast, or give up foods such as meat, sugar or alcoholic drinks. The first day of Lent is marked by Ash Wednesday, which this year will be celebrated on Feb. 22nd.

Lent is a 46-day period (40 days without counting Sundays) before Easter Sunday. This time is usually marked by reflection, penitence and fasting, as we said before. According to the tradition, this spell represents the time Jesus Christ spent in the desert, where he was able to resist the Devil’s temptations.

If you’re not familiar with the tradition of Ash Wednesday, you might have wondered why some people have a cross drawn with ashes in their foreheads. Here’s what you need to know about this day, and what it represents, as well as the rules of eating.

What is the meaning of Ash Wednesday?

Per Britannica.com, in the Christian Church Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, and it usually takes place between February 4 and March 11, depending on the date of Easter. This day is observed as a reminder of human mortality, and the importance of reconciling with God.

On the other hand, the ashes that are applied on the worshippers symbolize the Genesis quote that says “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.” The ashes are obtained by burning the palms used on the previous Palm Sunday.

Ash Wednesday is also observed in Anglican, Lutheran, and some other Protestant churches. While it is not a holy day of obligation, it is one of the most heavily attended masses of the liturgical year.

What can I eat during Ash Wednesday?

As Ash Wednesday, as well as Good Friday, Catholics do some kind of fast (eating less than usual or not eating at all, it depends). However, all adults (over the age of 14) are not allowed to eat meat of lamb, chicken, beef, pork, ham, deer and other meats. However, you can eat fish, eggs, milk, grains, fruits and vegetables.