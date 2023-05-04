Every May 5, Mexican-Americans commemorate the anniversary of the country’s win over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Here, check out the funniest memes and messages.

Every May 5, people of Mexican heritage commemorate the anniversary of the country’s win over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Cinco de Mayo, however, is more popular in the United States than it is in the Aztecan country.

To many people, this date is also associated with celebrating Mexican-American culture, especially in California, where it originated. However, the celebrations extend nationwide in the US thanks to marketing campaigns in the 80s.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, the day has a more ceremonial meaning, and there are military parades or battle reenactments. Especially in Puebla there are more gatherings and festivals. If you want to check out the funniest Cinco de Mayo memes, keep reading!

Funniest memes for Cinco de Mayo

If you want to celebrate American-Mexican culture this Friday May 5th, the best places to do so are California, Texas, Southern Arizona and New Mexico. However, if you want to send good wishes to your Mexican friends or join the party with some memes, check out the best ones here.

Some funny messages for Cinco de Mayo

Hope you have a spicy Cinco de Mayo celebration!

Happy Cinco de Mayo to my favorite senorita! Let’s put on our brightest fiesta dresses and par-tay!

Lime yours, mi amor. Happy Cinco de Mayo.