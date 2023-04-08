We are just hours away from Easter and it is the ideal time to see the reactions and memes that users have shared on social networks. Here, check out the best ones.

The countdown to Easter this year has already begun and we are just a few hours away from the beginning of the traditions, such as the family egg hunt or sharing a good time eating chocolates with friends. This day also commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after being crucified.

Being a celebration of Christian origin, various activities are held in the name of religion. There are several masses, meetings and events for reflection. Easter Sunday does not have a fixed date in the civil calendar, but at the time it was the First Council of Nicea who said to celebrate it after the full moon after the spring equinox.

It is the perfect time to honor the leaders of the religion and in case you don't want to read the books that tell the story of the acts they committed in favor of the people, there are many movies that portray everything that has happened. In case you want to make a big marathon of thematic productions, ideal for the date, check which ones are recommended here.

Best Easter memes and reactions