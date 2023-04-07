The countdown to Easter has already begun and there are only a few days left for the family celebration. It is the ideal time to reflect and eat chocolate. Here, check out the best movies to watch on Sunday.

This Sunday, April 9th is Easter and it is time to celebrate it with family and loved ones. Not only is it the ideal time to eat lots of chocolate without shame, but it also has great significance for the Christian community, as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after being crucified.

There are many film productions that have been dedicated to explaining everything that is believed about religious traditions or even about the history of Christian leaders. One of the most controversial has been The Passion of the Christ, which was directed by Mel Gibson and starred Jim Caviezel.

This year it was announced that after 19 years of waiting, the sequel is being developed and several members of the cast will return to their respective roles. It will be titled Resurrection and will focus on the events that took place three days after the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

What are the best movies and where to watch them in streaming?

Peter Rabbit (2018) — Available on Fubo.

Mischievous rabbit Peter has been sneaking into old, irascible McGregor's orchard for years to steal food from the garden. When the old man dies, Peter, his family and friends think all their woes are over... until McGregor's great-nephew and heir appears.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965) — Available on Paramount+.

The Gospels narrate the life of Jesus in Palestine occupied by Rome: his birth in Bethlehem, his childhood in Nazareth, the last supper, the betrayal of his disciple Judas, his trial, crucifixion and subsequent resurrection.

The Passion of the Christ (2004) — Available on Fubo and Peacock.

Directed by Mel Gibson, it tells the story of the last twelve hours of agony of Jesus of Nazareth who is condemned to die on the cross.

Hop (2011) — Available on Peacock.

Underneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that makes Easter candy, the popular rabbit is preparing to pass the post to his son, E.B., but he's not interested in the job and prefers to be a drummer.

He flees to Los Angeles, where an unemployed bum named Fred O'Hare accidentally crosses paths with him. Pretending to be injured, E.B. tricks Fred into giving him shelter, but a big chicken plans a coup on the island.

The 10 Commandments (1956) — Available on Fubo.

Raised as an Egyptian prince, Moses finds out he is a Jew and heeds the call of God, who asks him to free his people from slavery and lead them to the Promised Land. However, Pharaoh Ramses is unwilling to allow him to do so.

The Dog Who Saved Easter (2014) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

It's Easter and the Bannisters are heading out on a family trip, leaving their dog at a doggy daycare. Everything goes according to plan until another rival daycare hires a trio of criminals to sabotage the business, but Zeus will be on site to protect the daycare from the ruffians.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

This opera, staged on Broadway and full of rock 'n' roll, narrates the last days of the son of God from the point of view of Judas Iscariot, the man who betrayed him.

Ben-Hur (2016) — Available on Kanopy.

Judah Ben-Hur, son of a noble family in Jerusalem, is a friend of Messala, a Roman tribune who leads the occupying armies. However, an accident turns them into enemies: Ben-Hur is accused of trying to kill the new Roman governor and Messala imprisons him and his family.

Ben-Hur is transferred to the galleys and there he meets an Arab sheikh who introduces him to the world of chariot racing.

Zootopia (2016) — Available on Disney+.

Zootrópolis is a modern metropolis where all kinds of mammals live. Near the city lives Judy Hopps, a bunny who is nothing like her 275 siblings or her parents, the charming rabbits Bonnie and Stu.

Ever since she was a little girl, Judy has wanted to help others, and now she thinks she's done it by becoming the first official bunny of the Zotropolis police. However, she soon discovers that working in a force made up of tough, huge animals isn't easy.

Hank and Mike (2008) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Hank and Mike tells the hilarious story of two blue-collar Easter Bunnies who get downsized from the job they love. Having no other work experience, they try their hand at an assortment of odd jobs, failing miserably at each.

Noah (2014) — Available on Fubo and Paramount+.

As a boy, Noah sees his father, Lamech, killed by young king Tubal-cain. As an adult, Noah lives with his wife, Naameh, and their sons Shem, Ham, and Japheth. He witnesses a flower grow instantly from the ground and dreams of a great flood, so he takes his family to consult his grandfather, Methuselah.

On the way, they come across a group of recently killed people and adopt the lone survivor, a girl named Ila. She is treated for an abdominal wound, and Naameh determines she will be unable to bear children.

Risen (2016) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Judea, year 33 AD. For three decades, the Roman Empire of Tiberius Caesar has ruled over the wastelands of Judea and its people. As tribune to the prefect Pontius Pilate, Clavius' task is to maintain order in a land that is engulfed in unrest.

When Jesus of Nazareth disappears from the tomb, the tribune Clavius is forced into an intense search to try to find the body.

Easter Parade (1948) — Available on TMC.

A dancer transforms a chorus girl into a star when her partner gets the lead role in a Ziegfeld play.

It's The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (1974) — Available on Apple TV+.

On Easter morning, Snoopy arrives as the Easter Beagle. He carries a basket of painted eggs and tosses an egg to everybody. However, when he gets to Charlie Brown he finds that he has run out of eggs. Snoopy gives an embarrassed smile and hands the boy his now empty basket.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A dark menace intends to rob the children of their hopes and dreams: it is the evil Sombra, who wants to conquer the world by spreading fear. The guardians will seek the help of the reluctant Jack Frost to confront Sombra.

Mary Magdalene (2018) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

It is the story of Mary, a young woman in search of a new way of life. Restrained by the hierarchies of the time, Mary challenges her traditional family by joining a new social movement led by Jesus of Nazareth. She soon finds her place within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead her to Jerusalem.

I Can Only Imagine (2018) — Available on Fubo and Amazon Prime Video.

While growing up in Texas, Bart Millard suffered physical and psychological aggression perpetrated by his father. His childhood and his relationship with his father inspired him to compose the song "I can only imagine".

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) — Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A controversial story about the life of Jesus, focusing on the doubts and inner conflicts he may have had.