Holy Week is coming to an end and will soon give way to Easter, one of the most anticipated traditions. The Internet has exploded after users shared memes, quotes and sayings. Here, check out the best of them.

Although Holy Week is just a few days away, citizens devoted to the Christian religion are taking the opportunity to celebrate their traditions in a big way and also to have a moment of reflection on their beliefs. Many schools will take Good Friday to inculcate the same.

The calendar for this special week is made up of Palm Sunday which falls on April 2, Maundy Thursday which falls on April 6, Good Friday which falls on April 7, Holy Saturday which falls on April 8 and finally Easter Sunday, which takes place on April 9. The countdown to deliver eggs has already begun and it will soon reach 0.

Many church members say it is the best time to recommit to prayer, get closer to God and make peace with ourselves to find peace. Here, check out the most popular quotes and sayings, as well as the latest memes and reactions that users had on social networks...

What are the most popular quotes and sayings at Holy Week?

Holy Week is a privileged time when we are called to draw near to Jesus: friendship with him is shown in times of difficulty – Pope Francis.

Our Lord has written the promise of resurrection, not in books alone, but in every leaf in springtime – Martin Luther.

No pain, no palm. No thorns, no throne. No gall, no glory. No cross, no crown – William Penn.

The self-denial involved in the period of Lent isn’t about just giving up chocolates or beer; it’s about trying to give up a certain set of pictures of God which are burned into our own selfish wants – Rowan Williams.

There are three elements that are almost always part of Lent: prayer, giving something up, and giving something back – Elizabeth Hyndman.

What if we view this desert time of Lent as not just a time to reflect or to lament or to confess or to fast, but a time where we learn to be free – Megan Westra.

Do you realize that Jesus is there in the tabernacle expressly for you, for you alone? He burns with the desire to come into your heart – St. Therese of Lisieux.

The kingdom of God ought to reshape our vision of what matters – Russell D. Moore.

Merciful God, release us from the time of trial and oppression that we may witness to the eternal hope of grief becoming joy and life rising from death. Amen – Anonymous.

Apart from the cross, there is no other ladder by which we may go to heaven – St. Rose of Lima.

Unless there is Good Friday in your life, there can be no Easter Sunday – Fulton J. Sheen.

Lent comes providentially to reawaken us, to shake us from our lethargy – Pope Francis.

Some people think that having ash on your forehead is ridiculous. But I am neither ashamed nor afraid because the ashes remind me that I have to someday pass away and reunite with my creator – Walter Buns.

And he said to all: If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross daily, and follow me – Luke 9:23.

Show me your hands. Do they have scars from giving? Show me your feet. Are they wounded in service? Show me your heart. Have you left a place for divine love? – Ven. Fulton Sheen.

