Do banks work on Monday, January 2? Many people are wondering this due to the fact that New Year's Day is on a Sunday this time. Let's find out!

Every aspect of life, from family get-togethers to last-minute shopping to constantly rearranged holiday decorations, may seem like a mad dash when the 2023 New Year's weekend finally arrives. It's easy to forget when days your bank is closed, but you shouldn't have to miss a day off work just to get to your money.

The Federal Reserve, the organization responsible for overseeing the nation's banking system, recognizes eleven federal holidays annually, which may cause a delay in the processing of deposits you have already made or are planning to make. If it is a federal holiday, the bank could not be open.

It is not mandatory for banks to be closed on holidays recognized by the Federal Reserve System of the United States, although this is often the case. Knowing whether banks are open on Monday, January 2 will help you plan your banking activities more efficiently.

Do banks operate on Monday, January 2?

According to official records, January 2 is not a holiday observed by any banks. On the other hand, if a bank holiday occurs on a Sunday, most banks will be closed the following Monday. Considering that Sunday, January 2, 2023, is New Year's Day, banks will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Branches of traditional banks will not be open on this day. If you bank only or mostly via an online platform, you will also be impacted by the bank holiday. Because of the closure of financial institutions on January 2, some people may not be able to make any monetary transactions.

Some brick-and-mortar and online banks may have restricted access to customer service representatives, although this varies widely. Member support call centers for financial institutions like Golden 1 Credit Union and Discover Bank, for instance, will maintain their normal business hours. Generally speaking, you should take care of any financial matters before December 31 or after January 3.