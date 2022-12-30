2023 here we go! A new year begins, which means the countdown to the holidays begins again. Here, check out the complete list of US federal holidays this year.

It's time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 in the best way possible. Many have already organized their plans to celebrate the arrival of the new year, but there are others who still do not know what to do. Well, it is the ideal time to renew our energies and change our luck for what lies ahead.

So a great option could be to attend the annual event that takes place in the streets of Times Square. During the midnight of December 31, you can share with a crowd of citizens the descent of the great faceted crystal sphere, which marks the beginning of a new year.

As several holidays tend to fall on the weekend, certain guidelines have been established to ensure that the holidays are observed. In the event that it falls on a Saturday, federal employees will have the preceding Friday, while if it falls on a Sunday, the following Monday will be observed.

Complete list of 2023 US federal holidays

New Year’s Day: Sunday, January 1 (Observed Monday, January 2)

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Monday, January 16

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 20

Memorial Day: Monday, May 29

Juneteenth: Friday, June 16

Independence Day: Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 4

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 9

Veterans’ Day: Saturday, November 11 (Observed Friday, November 10)

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 23

Christmas: Monday, December 25

