Several stores and services will vary their schedules during the XXL New Year's weekend. It's time to stock up and organize all the errands you had planned. Here, check if the post office will be working as usual or what are the changes according to the date.

Happy New Year! We are just two days away from the countdown, the eating of 12 raisins and many other activities that are typical of the date. For some, 2022 has been a little rough, so they are looking forward to the first day of 2023. It is the ideal time to fill the atmosphere with good vibes, spend quality time with family and go out to celebrate with friends.

A great option is the parades that will take place on Monday and Tuesday. In case you are looking for something to do at midnight on the 31st, remember that the streets of Times Square will be packed with crowds of people waiting for the descent of the big faceted glass sphere that marks the beginning of a new year.

The first day of the year continues to be a time of reflection on the year that has just ended. Local newspapers and television programs often review the main events of the previous year. In addition, rituals and superstitions that immigrants installed in the country abound. Here, check out some of them.

Does mail run on New Year's Day?

As has been the case in the beginning of 2022, the USPS is varying its activity by day during this holiday weekend. This means it's going to be offering fairly reduced service, as there will be two days with no regular deliveries or mail pickups.

Here, check by day to see how it will work:

Saturday, 31 December – New Year’s Eve

Local post offices will remain open but hours of operation and opening times may be changed. Ideally, check the NYE calendar at the local post office where you are located.

On the other hand, blue collection boxes WILL be picked up, but it is likely to be earlier than normal. The U.S. Postal Service recommends that mail be delivered just before noon to avoid any inconvenience. Deliveries will continue as normal.

Sunday, 1 January – New Year’s Day

During the first day of the year, post offices will be closed nationwide. This means that blue collection boxes will not be picked up and mail will not be delivered in the regular way, but must be delivered as Priority Express mail.

Monday, 2 January – New Year’s Day Holiday

During the second day of 2023, post offices will continue to be closed nationwide. Blue collection boxes will continue to be uncollected and no regular mail will be delivered, except for Priority Express. According to the USPS, all services will resume normal operations on Tuesday, January 3.