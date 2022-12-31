We are just hours away from being able to say goodbye to the year and welcome 2023 in the best possible way. Here, check out how you can wish a Happy New Year in different languages.

The big day has arrived! We are just hours away from saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming 2023. Many households will spend the last party of the year with their families and many others have decided to throw a big party in honor of all that is to come. It is time to comply with traditions and superstitions so that good energy abounds.

This year, both Christmas and the upcoming holiday fell on Saturday and Sunday. This means that many stores have decided to remain closed, as well as some services. One of the clearest cases is that of banks, as customer service will not work during the weekend. Only ATMs will be available.

The first day of the year continues to be a time of reflection on the year that has just ended. Local newspapers and television programs often review the main events of the previous year. So it will be the perfect place to make short lists of what we want for the year ahead, especially related to personal growth.

How to say 'Happy New Year' in different languages