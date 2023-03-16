Every March 17, Irish people, Catholics, Anglicans and other religions celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Check out the funniest memes and reactions for this holiday!

Every March 17, Irish people, Catholics, Anglicans and other religions celebrate St. Patrick's Day. This holiday commemorates the death date of Saint Patrick (c. 385 – c. 461), the patron saint of Ireland. It also celebrates the arrival of Christiniaty in the country, and many people also honor the heritage and Irish cultures.

This day has been celebrated in the island of Ireland for over 1,000 years. However, it is also celebrated in other regions of the world such as the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Argentina, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, thanks to the Irish diaspora.

In America, the first parade for St. Patrick’s Day took place in Florida in 1601 and the celebrations have evolved. Now, include parades, the display of the color green and religious ceremonies. If you want to join the celebration, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

The funniest memes and messages for St. Patrick’s Day 2023

During St. Patrick’s Day one of the traditions is to wish luck to the people around you. If you’re having trouble with coming with some words of wisdom, here are quotes and Irish toasts to say to your friends and family, and don’t miss the memes!

“May the Irish hills caress you. May her lakes and rivers bless you. May the luck of the Irish enfold you. May the blessings of St. Patrick behold you.”

"Everybody is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, but if your name is Eisenhower, you've got to wear something green to show it." —Dwight D. Eisenhower

“Here's to you and here's to me, I pray that friends we'll always be, but if by chance we disagree, the heck with you and here's to me.”

"May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go."

"Whether it's St. Patrick's Day or not, everyone has a little luck o' the Irish in them." —Laura Sommers

"Lord, you're Irish...Can you make things that don't have potatoes in them? We had an Irish cook once when I was a boy. Potato pie, potato custard, potatoes with potato sauce." —Cassandra Clare

“May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold — and at the end of your rainbows may you find a pot of gold.”

"The heart of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination." —George Bernard Shaw

"If you work, if you wait, you will find the place where the four-leaf clovers grow." —Ella Higginson

“There are good ships and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the best ships are friendships, and may they ever be.”

"Slave, bishop and saint—it’s fair to say that the man we call Patrick had an unusual life." —Marian Broderick