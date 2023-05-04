The day has finally arrived and fans around the world decided to celebrate Star Wars in style. Many decided to share memes and reactions on their social networks, so here are the best ones.

Star Wars has given us a long list of memorable characters and incredible moments. Being one of the most popular franchises in the world, fans have decided to name May the fourth of May as the date on which the universe created by George Lucas will be celebrated.

During the first days of April we saw how Star Wars Celebration 2023 took place in London and the convention was home to many revelations, such as the first trailer of Ahsoka or who will be the directors of Skeleton Crew.

Now, not only is the commemoration being celebrated, but it is also a time for big marathons. Thursday saw the premiere of Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, two of the most popular animated series.

Star Wars Day 2023: Funniest Memes and Reactions