May 4th is finally here and not only does it mean it's Star Wars Day, but new seasons of some of the most popular series have been released. Here, check out what's coming next.

Happy Star Wars Day and may the force be with you! This year there has been a lot of news related to the upcoming releases in the franchise, so fans have been eagerly awaiting all the new projects. Today marks the premiere of two of the most popular animated series.

The fourth of May was considered the definitive day to celebrate George Lucas' universe after fans analyzed the phonetics between the classic phrase with "May the 4th be with you" and since that moment the celebration has remained.

Mid-April, the Star Wars Celebration 2023 took place in London and in addition to all the interviews that took place, details of the productions that are being developed were revealed. Such as Skeleton Crew, whose directors have already been announced.

What are the next Star Wars releases?

Like every May 4th, it's time to celebrate Star Wars Day in a big way. There's always a premiere on this special date, so that all fans have something new to see. After all the news from the Star Wars Celebration 2023, the calendar is full of great productions.

Here, check out all the TV shows that will be released soon: