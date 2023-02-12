Valentine's Day is just around the corner and what better idea to celebrate love than a long marathon of romantic classics that made history on the big screen. Here, check out how to watch the best movies in streaming.

One of the most important dates of the year is approaching and it is time to celebrate love in a big way, either alone or accompanied. Valentine's Day is only two days away and it is the ideal time to start planning what activities you can do that day. There are millions of options, such as going to the beach, having a picnic or a movie marathon.

This last plan has been consolidated as one of the best plans since the pandemic began until now, since at the time we had to spend several months locked up, doing long marathons of movies and series. So now it's time to relive some romantic classics or even catch up with the new titles.

Streaming platforms, such as Prime Video, have been releasing several productions with a lot of romance, action and comedy intertwined. One of Amazon's latest releases was Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. While Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher released Your Place or Mine on Netflix.

What are the best movies to watch on Valentine's Day?

Notting Hill – Available on Peacock.

Valentine's Day – Available on HBO Max.

Pride & Prejudice – Available on Peacock.

Love, Simon – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society – Available on Netflix.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before – Available on Netflix.

Bridget Jones's Diary – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Notebook – Available on HBO Max.

Before Sunrise – Available on HBO Max.

Hitch – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

When Harry Met Sally – Available on HBO Max.

50 First Dates – Available on Peacock.

One Day – Available on Tubi.

Say Anything – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Blue Valentine – Available on Tubi, Freevee and Hoopla.

Dear John – Available on STARZ.

The Wedding Year – Available on Netflix and Hoopla.

P.S. I Love You – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

When We First Met – Available on Netflix.

Under the Tuscan Sun – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Never Been Kissed – Available on Disney+ and Apple TV+.

The Princess Diaries – Available on Disney+.

While You Were Sleeping – Available on Disney+.

The Last Song – Available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Book Club – Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

My Best Friend's Wedding – Available on Netflix.

The Parent Trap – Available on Disney+.

Booksmart – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The Break-Up – Available on HBO Max.

10 Things I Hate About You – Available on Disney+.

The Fault in Our Stars – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Legally Blonde – Available on Tubi.

Bridesmaids – Available on fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video.

(500) Days of Summer – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

He’s Just Not That Into You – Available on Hulu and HBO Max.

Love Actually – Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

How to Be Single – Available on Hulu.

The First Wives Club – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Mamma Mia! – Available on Peacock.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Friends With Benefits – Available on HBO Max.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. – Available on HBO Max.

Someone Great – Available on Netflix.