Valentine's Day is almost here and if you're single, it sometimes can feel a little lonely. However, that doesn't mean that this holiday can't be fun. Here's some ideas to celebrate by yourself or with friends.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and some people, especially if they’re single, might feel anxious about it. While the notion that there’s something wrong with not having a romantic partner is outdated, being surrounded by a narrative that upholds romantic love as the most important thing in one’s life can be… Well, difficult.



Also, it's true that not all situations (or situationships, if you don’t mind) are the same. So, whether you’re single by choice (good for you!), or you’re just recovering from a breakup or for whatever reason you can’t be with someone you love, it’s also valid to feel sad during this holiday.

However, taking time for yourself can be exactly what you need during Valentine’s Day. After all, this holiday can be fun without a partner too and here we got some ideas of cool things to do whether alone or with friends. Don’t miss them!

Seven ideas of fun things to do during Valentine’s Day alone

Treat yourself to a spa day or a fancy dinner

There’s no reason why not to spend some time and money on yourself. If you’ve been wanting to go to that new fancy restaurant, this can be the day. Or you can go for that massage that you have been posposing.

Organize a Galentine's Day party

Call all your single friends, get together, share stories, good food and celebrate each other’s company. This is, after all, the day to celebrate love and friendship. You can also invite your coupled friends, just make sure to tell them with time ahead to plan their evening.

Volunteer your time at a local charity or organization

Science has proven that helping others is a great way to feel good. This can also help you remember that there are worse things than being alone and you can also make a positive impact on your community.

Take a cooking or baking class.

It could be an excellent way to Learn a new skill and create something delicious to enjoy. It could also help you connect with other people and be remembered that there’s always new possibilities.

Plan a solo adventure

You can go to the movies, do a museum visit, go on a hike or a road trip. What could be more empowering than embracing your independence and doing something you've always wanted to do?

Have a movie marathon

Choose your favorite movies and order some takeout, and spend the evening relaxing and watching flicks that put you in a good mood. You can even go for classical rom-coms, if you’re still in the mood for some romance!

Catch-up with another Single friend or family member

This is also scientifically proven: connecting with the people around you, it’s always a mood booster. So, go ahead and make someone happy with a long face-time call or even an in-person date. Bonus points if you haven’t seen each other in a long time! It will be incredible!