Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day or hate it, here you can find the funniest memes and the best messages and quotes to send to your loved ones during this holiday. Check them out.

It’s almost time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, whether you’re in a romantic relationship or single. It’s usually a day to give gifts, go out and have dinner or parties. While this holiday can be really fun, it could be also triggering for some people who might want to have a partner but, for whatever reason, they don’t.

Still, it’s true that the narrative around this holiday has changed a lot in recent years. We no longer believe that romantic love is the only one who deserves to be celebrated as love can come in many forms. For example, many people prefer to have a “Galentine’s Day” to be with their friends.

Of course, there’s no right way to celebrate (or not) Valentine’s Day. You can also spend the holiday with your family, or take the day to show yourself some self-love and care. No matter how you decide to spend the day, here we got you covered with memes and messages to send to your partner, friends or family.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Funniest memes

If Valentine’s Day feels lonely to you, there’s no better way to go about it than with humor. While being single (if it’s not a choice) can be tough, remember that, at the end, this is just a day like any other and there’s a lot of people that are also spending it alone. Here’s the best memes!

Valentine’s Day 2023: Messages and quotes

On the other hand, if you want to take this day as an opportunity to share your feelings with your partner, you might need some inspiration. We got messages, quotes from movies and authors to let them know how much you love them. Don’t miss your shot!

Ideas for messages

With you, everyday feels like Valentine’s Day. I love you.

There’s no one else I would rather be with.

Everyday I feel like the luckiest person in the world thanks to you.

In case I’ve never told you before… You are the most beautiful.

I’m so lucky to have you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Thanks for your friendship and love, you make me better. Happy V-Day!

Quotes