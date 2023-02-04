Harlem is Prime Video's new series that has caused a furor among its viewers and there is nothing better than a good comedy, starring four great actresses. Here, check out what will happen with the future of the story.

It could be said that Harlem is the new Sex and the City and that its comedy story vindicates women. The new Amazon Prime Video series is here to stay and so far it has been so successful that on Friday, February 3, the first episodes (Takesie Backsies and If You Can't Say Anything Nice...) of the second season were released.

In the short teaser revealed by the streaming platform, we see how the four main characters are once again knee-deep in trouble. The plot itself portrays these friends pursuing their dreams after graduating from college together. Meagan Good, who plays Camille, stars in the narrative, where we see how her character blows up her career and interrupts her love life.

The sitcom not only portrays the dramas of the main characters, but also touches on various cultural issues and sees them continue their journey in New York's Harlem neighborhood, the mecca of black culture in the United States. Whoopi Goldberg joined the cast in the first season to play Dr. Elise Pruitt.

Will 'Harlem' have a Season 3?

During the course of Thursday, February 3, the first two episodes of the second season, titled Takesie Backsies and If You Can't Say Anything Nice, finally arrived on the streaming platform. Amazon Prime Video has not yet confirmed what they plan to do with the project, but given that the first season has been so successful, it is likely that they will wait until the end of the second edition to know how to continue.

The new episodes revisit many crucial issues in the discourse of recent years and at the center of the debate are feminism, the decision to have children or not, whether to marry or live with a partner and whether to devote more time to family or professional life, or even to try to maintain a balance between the two.