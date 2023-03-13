'Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom' co-star Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan have an emotional reunion after 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' wins Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Check out the video.

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ took seven Academy Awards in a triumphant night at the 2023 Oscars, including the biggest prize of it all: Best Picture. And as Harrison Ford was the one in charge to present it, it led to a beautiful and heartwarming reunion between him and Ke Huy Quan on the stage.

Huy Quan, who also won as Best Supporting Actor, has been the sensation of the awards season, winning also the Golden Globe, the SAG, and the Critics Choice Awards for his performance. It was his first acting job since 'Encino Man' in 1992, where he starred with Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser.

After giving an emotional speech in which he thanked his mom and recalled his journey, he had the chance to reunite once again with his Indiana Jones’ co-star Harrison Ford, with whom he acted as a child in the 1984's 'The Temple Of Doom.' The veteran actor was also very excited to see him, and they shared a heartwarming embrace.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ wins Best Picture, Harrison Ford and Hu Quan’s reunion

‘EEAAO’ also won: Best Directing (the Daniels), Best Original Screenplay (the Daniels), Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Film Editing. However, the best moment was when they took the stage to receive Best Picture from Harrison Ford. Here’s the full video:

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan’s embrace: Funniest memes and reactions

While Harrison Ford has a reputation of being one of the toughets guys in Hollywood, he is certainly a great co-star and he didn't try to hide his happinnes about Ke Huy Quan's win. Check out the funniest memes and reactions: