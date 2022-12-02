Harrison Ford will be back on the big screen very soon with the fifth installment of one of his popular franchises. He will star, once again, in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Here, check out how much money he has until 2022 and how much he has earned for his character.

Harrison Ford is not only one of the most iconic men in Hollywood, but also one of the best actors. With a filmography full of successes, at 80 years old he continues to collect great projects. Now it's his turn to expand one of his biggest franchises with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

His fans had to wait 15 years to see him dust off his suit and get back into Indy's skin. The film will be directed by James Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari) and is still in post-production, so it will be coming to the big screen in June 2023. The exact plot is not yet known but there is a lot of speculation that it will be set in the 1960s.

The actor confessed during an interview how was the filming and the process that took the project, where he confessed "The shooting was hard, long and arduous. But I am very happy with the film we got. I am very proud to say that this is fantastic". The wait was worth it and the production company has already released the first teaser of what will be the fifth installment of the legendary franchise.

Harrison Ford's salary as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford has had a long and successful career. In 2007 he had announced his retirement a few years ago but returned to the ring to make Indiana Jones 4 and earn an exorbitant salary. For the fourth installment of the franchise, he took home a $65 million check for his starring role.

According to The Richest, the 80-year-old actor earned $5.9 million for the first installment and just $4.5 million for the second, Temple of Doom. Then came the third, where his salary increased a bit and he went on to earn $4.9 million for The Last Crusade, but the biggest paycheck came after his retirement.

It was no easy task to get Ford back and Paramount had to convince the actor to come out of retirement to reprise the adventures of his iconic character in the fourth film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. It is not yet known exactly what his salary for The Dial of Destiny will be, but it is rumored that he will take home a check for $10 million.

Harrison Ford's net worth

Ford has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He became the seventh highest-grossing actor with films grossing more than $5.4 billion in North America and more than $9 billion worldwide.

In the early to mid-1990s, the actor was consistently earning between $10 million and $12 million per film. Here, check out how much he has earned for some of his most popular projects and how much total earnings he has made: