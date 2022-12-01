Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who used to be part of the royal family, are ready to tell their side of the story. They will open their hearts and tell everything they must have lived through in detail. Here, check when and how to watch the docuseries on streaming.

It's time to get to know more about the life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Both will premiere a docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, where they will tell their side of the story about everything they have had to live the last years. In the teaser, a reporter asks them why they wanted to make the documentary and the answers are something that will give the royal family something to talk about.

After being asked, the prince is heard saying "No one sees what goes on behind closed doors.I had to do everything I could to protect my family", while Meghan Markle added "When the stakes are so high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?". The production company in charge of distributing the series also assured that it will be a deep and unprecedented documentary production.

A press release said that over the course of six episodes, the series will explore the clandestine days of the beginning of their courtship and the challenges that led them to feel compelled to step away from their full-time roles at the institution. Here, check out how and when to watch it on streaming...

Harry & Meghan on streaming: How to watch the docuseries online?

The new series of the royal family will arrive on the Netflix platform, but it is not yet known on what date, although they assured that it will be soon. In addition to sharing the first preview of what awaits us in this intimate chat, they released a small description of the new production about Harry and Meghan Markle.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed, and historians analyzing the current state of the Commonwealth and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than focus on the love story of a couple, it is a portrait of our world and how we treat each other", they said.