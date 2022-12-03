Warner Bros. and author JK Rowling are planning new projects together to expand the franchise and the wizarding world. Here, check out everything you need to know about the new Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter, one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world and the industry, is planning a comeback. Warner Bros. cancelled the Fantastic Beast saga but assured that they will focus on creating more content from the original story, written by J.K. Rowling.

David Zaslov, CEO of WB, assured that they are really interested in doing everything possible to make the author want to continue with the saga of the most popular wizard. According to reports, it is in the plans to develop two more Potter film adaptations. Apparently one of them will be Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which at times has been considered the eighth installment.

The play premiered during 2016 in London's West End and is a creation of Jack Thorne, inspired by Rowling. The story takes place 19 years after the last events and follows Harry's son, Albus Severus , as he gets into various troubles while at Hogwarts.

Warner announced a possible Harry Potter TV series

Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. TV, assured during an interview with Variety that he has plans to expand the Wizarding World franchise on the small screen. He confessed that there is a "huge amount of ambition" to make a Harry Potter TV series and that they are close to reaching an agreement with Amazon to prepare an animated DC story.

This came about thanks to the success of the wizard reunion and competition program, titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts House Tournament. Although nothing is confirmed at this time.

"I wish I could tell you that something was imminently on the horizon, but there's a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it, absolutely. The great thing is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready. Our unscripted team did a fantastic 'Return to Hogwarts' special for HBO last year, which resonated tremendously, then we did a quiz show, 'The Tournament of Houses', which Helen Mirren hosted. The audience is ready, they want to go, so we just have to figure out what's the right next step", Dungey revealed.

On the other hand, Sarah Aubrey also spoke with Variety. The HBO Max content chief referenced the possibility of developing a TV show and said they are "very much in the business of creating new content for fans" and focused on "thinking about what to do next".

"There's nothing like a 'Harry Potter' fan, in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways to interact with these characters. So whether it's the reunion, live events or games, we're in the business of creating new content for those fans and figuring out what to do next. We don't have a series in active development right now. But we're very much in that business, because the fans are just clamoring for more stories", Aubrey confessed.

What could the Harry Potter series be about?

Although nothing has been confirmed yet, some theories about what could be the plot of the series have already begun to be established. Everything indicates that it will not be about what happens in Deathly Hallows Part 2, but there is a possibility that it will expand the Wizarding World as never seen before. It could focus on the origins of Hogwarts or move into the future with completely new characters.