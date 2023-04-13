The wizarding world continues to expand and it will not be through the Cursed Child, but a reboot is being developed in series and live-action format with a completely renewed cast. Here, check out what Max and JK Rowling's project will be about.

Now that it's official, it's time for the magic to come back to life for fans. A new live-action series of Harry Potter is being developed by streaming platform Max (formerly HBO Max) and author J.K. Rowling as executive producer. The project will feature a 100 percent renewed cast, which is why it was labeled as a reboot.

Although fans of the saga were not entirely pleased with the idea, the author spoke about the upcoming show and assured "Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I am eager to be a part of this new adaptation that will allow a degree of depth and detail that only a long-form TV series can offer".

This idea is not new, quite the contrary. WarnerMedia was the first to put interest in bringing the world of Hogwarts to the small screen, but it never came to fruition in all the conversations they had with the writer of the books. The union of Warner Bros. and Discovery was what propelled the series into the light and now promises to be one of the main titles of the new service.

What will the Harry Potter series be about?

Although the magical world of the books has already been adapted, becoming one of the best known franchises in the world, the story will be revived on the small screen. The author, who will be the executive producer, confirmed the arrival of a completely new cast. This means that we will see again everything that happened in the books but in series format.

According to the first information revealed, the production is designed to be 100 percent faithful to the literary saga and will be on the air for a decade. Each of the seasons would tell one of the books in depth, or at least that is what is intended. David Zaslav, CEO of the company now called Warner Bros. Discovery, spoke about the future of the show.

"My wife and I read [the Harry Potter books] to each of our three children... It's really touching, for ten years in a row people will watch Harry Potter on HBO. I mean it's really something [special]," Zaslav said. While Casey Bloys, president and CEO of HBO & Max Content, also gave his thoughts on the project.

"We are thrilled to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear that there is such an enduring love for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max original series will delve into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy over the years," said Bloys.