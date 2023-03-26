Everything could indicate that the heart of one of the most coveted bachelors already has an owner and this time it would be Emily Ratajkowski who fell in love with Harry Styles. Here, check out the funniest memes of their passionate kiss in Tokyo.

It looks like Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have had a busy and rather passionate night, according to videos that have leaked over the weekend. The stars were seen sharing a kiss in the rain on the streets of Tokyo on Saturday.

TMZ and Daily Mail confirmed that the two were leaving a nightclub and decided that the streets of Japan's capital was their best moment to share some affection. This sparked relationship rumors after the evidence was made public and the internet exploded.

The singer's last official girlfriend was Olivia Wilde but he had been linked to Jennifer Aniston, while the model has been linked to several big names in the last month, including Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre.

Funniest memes and reactions of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kiss

Of course the video of the two stars sharing a passionate moment has blown up the internet, especially for Styles fans. Rumors that they are in a relationship didn't take long to appear, especially after both of them didn't look bothered by the cameras around them while they were kissing in the rain.

Here, check out the best memes and reactions from users on social networks...