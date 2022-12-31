Hero Fiennes Tiffin is one of the main characters of the After saga and has won the hearts of all Anna Todd and After readers since the adaptation hit the big screen. Here, check out who the actor is and where he comes from.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin gained great popularity after playing Hardin Scott in the After saga, based on the novel of the same name by Anna Todd. However, he already had an extensive career in the entertainment industry and was part of several blockbusters. One of them was Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

During a press conference held to promote After Ever Happy, the actor confirmed that there is a fifth installment that will continue the story of his character. He also revealed that the production is ready and that they finished shooting it some time ago. So this week was revealed a small preview of what will be the end of Tessa and Hardin.

After Everything is how this new part will be titled and so far we only know that it will be released during the course of 2023 and that the plot will focus on the life of his character, four years after the events of the last adaptation. This means that it will not be based on the fifth book, Before.

Who is Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin, better known as Hero Fiennes Tiffin, was born on November 6, 1997 in London, England. He is currently 25 years old and is the second son of film directors George Tiffin and Martha Fiennes. He attended Emanuel School in Battersea.

He has two brothers and is also a member of the Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes family, being the great-grandson of Sir Maurice Fiennes. His uncles are also well-known actors, Ralph Fiennes (Harry Potter as Voldemort) and Joseph Fiennes (Luther as Martin Luther and Shakespeare in Love as William Shakespeare).

He made his film debut at a very young age and by the age of 12 had already landed the role of young Tom Riddle in the sixth Harry Potter film, where he shared the screen with one of his uncles. The film's director, David Yates, revealed that the actor was chosen because of his ability to find "the dark side" while reading his lines.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin's filmography

Movies

Bigga Than Ben as Spartak

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince as Young Tom Riddle (11 years old)

Private Peaceful as Young Charlie

Possession With Intent To Supply as Jack

ERDEM X H&M: The Secret Life of Flowers as Adam

After as Hardin Scott

The Silencing as Brooks Gustafson

After We Collided as Hardin Scott

After We Fell as Hardin Scott

After Ever Happy as Hardin Scott

First Love as Jim Albright

The Woman King as Santo Ferreira

After Everything as Hardin Scott

TV Shows