Hiba Abouk filed for divorce from Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan soccer star. Check out more about her including age, job, nationality, net worth and husband's story.

Hiba Abouk is in the middle of a huge controversy after filing for divorce from Achraf Hakimi. In the legal process, Abouk asked for half of his fortune, but, in an unexpected turn of events, the soccer player has almost all his assets registered with his mother's name.

A few months ago, Achraf Hakimi became a sensation at the Qatar 2022 World Cup as one of Morocco's stars. The African team had a historic performance reaching the semifinals.

Now, the divorce between Hiba Abouk and Achraf Hakimi has taken worldwide attention, because of the money and salary involved. Read here to find out more details about her such as age, job, nationality, net worth and the story with her husband.

How old is Hiba Abouk?

Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane (Hiba Abouk) is 36 years old. She was born on October 30, 1986.

What is Hiba Abouk's job?

Hiba Abouk is an actress who's famous especially for her work in television. Probably her most important role came in the TV Spanish series called El Principe as Fatima.

Abouk is also a fashion star. In 2014, she was recognized as Women's Beauty Icon at the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards.

What country is Hiba Abouk from?

Hiba Abouk was born in Madrid, Spain. However, the actress has Libyan and Tunisian origins. Abouk's parents left Tunisia and established themselves in Spain.

Is Hiba Abouk married? Who is her husband?

Hiba Abouk was married to Achraf Hakimi, a famous soccer player from Morocco, but she sparked worldwide controversy after filing for divorce in 2023. They have two sons: Amin and Naim.

How much is Hiba Abouk's net worth?

Hiba Abouk has an estimated net worth of $2 million.