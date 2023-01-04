The Golden Globes used to be one of the most important awards in the industry but everything changed during 2021, when the organization practically fell apart. Here, check out what has happened to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

After two years of pure scandal and a failed awards show in 2022, the Golden Globes are back. The 80th edition of the awards will take place on Thursday, January 10 on NBC and can also be seen via streaming on Peacock, in case you don't have cable. It's going to be one of the most anticipated nights, not only because of the nominations, but also because of the possible problems that will be unleashed.

Many titles that shined last year will be on the list of possible winners. Some of them are Top Gun: Maverick, The Banshees or Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once for movies and Wednesday, The Bear, Better Call Saul, The Crown and Only Murders in the Building for television.

Brendan Fraser was one of the first stars to decline the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's invitation to the event. However, there were others who already said yes and will even be presenters throughout the evening. Such is the case of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas and Niecy Nash-Betts.

What happened to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

The HFPA used to be categorized as one of the most important organizations within the industry but everything changed on February 21, 2021, when Los Angeles Time accused them of "self-dealing" and highlighted conflicts of interest. In addition, 30 members of the organization flew to France to visit the Emily in Paris set in 2019.

A sort of investigation was opened and many rumors began to circulate about the veracity of the awards. Two years later, the series was nominated at the Golden Globes, while other titles that were praised by critics, such as I May Destroy You, were excluded from the lists.

Not only were there these conflicts, but it had also been revealed that none of the organization's members were of color. According to Vogue, Meher Tatna (the former president) later told Variety that there had been no black members for at least two decades. This caused people to react rather quickly and many former nominees demanded changes in the upcoming ceremonies.

"We are fully committed to ensuring that our membership reflects the communities around the world who love film, television and the artists who inspire and educate them. We understand that we need to bring in black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will work immediately to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible", was the statement released by the HFPA two days out from the 2021 Golden Globes.

However, everything went from bad to worse. During March 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to hire another strategic diversity advisor and ensured that at least 13 percent of its members would be black. During April of the same year, Philip Berk (member and eight-term HFPA president) was fired.

This was because, in theory, Berk had sent an e-mail sharing an article in which he talked about Black Lives Matter, calling it a "racist hate movement". Since then, the organization has gone into a tailspin. Soon after, other members resigned and a crisis statement had to be signed.

Despite the organization's reassurances that it already had reform plans in place for May, many producers and companies announced that they would boycott the HFPA until they actually saw meaningful change. Among them were Netflix, Amazon Studios and WarnerMedia.

On May 10, NBC announced for the first time that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. Assuming the organization executes its plan, we are hopeful that we will be in a position to broadcast the program in January 2023", they communicated.

What changes did the Hollywood Foreign Press Association make?

The organization has been making several changes from 2021 to the present. In October 2021, it was announced that its membership admitted 21 new voters, six of whom were black. Eligibility was also expanded, so that all qualified journalists working for a foreign publication in the United States could vote.

A ban on accepting gifts was also introduced, and finally, members who were already members were required to apply for reaccreditation. Although there is not an extensive list of changes, it seems that this served some production companies and companies, because the Golden Globes are back with its 80th edition.

What happened between Brendan Fraser and Philip Berk?

The famous 54-year-old actor has not had an easy life and after several years away from the entertainment industry, he has decided to rise from the ashes and participate in the play The Whale as the main character. Fraser has become the favorite of many and everything indicates that he will be the next nominee for best actor at the Oscars 2023.

However, he was also invited to the Golden Globes ceremony but Brendan announced that he would not be present due to a strong situation he experienced in his youth. "No, I'm not going to participate... It's because of the history I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that", The Whale actor told GQ.

Brendan confessed that during a lunch in 2003, he suffered a physically abusive situation with Philip Berk in a Beverly Hills hotel. This was the reason for his early retirement from Hollywood and he also said it made him feel as if "something had been taken from him".

At the time it all happened, Fraser decided to automatically go home and then tell his wife at the time. "It made me feel sick. I felt like a kid with a lump in my throat. I thought I was going to cry", the actor concluded.