Neil Patrick Harris is back in the HIMYM universe with his iconic Barney Stinson character and we will soon see him on the small screen. Here, check out which episode of How I Met Your Father he will be in.

How I Met Your Father is the spin-off of the iconic comedy series that has captivated the world for nine seasons: How I Met Your Mother. Some characters were marked for history and this has been the case of the gallant and womanizer Barney Stinson, who is played by Neil Patrick Harris.

Now, the 49-year-old actor returned for the second season of the series and made a small appearance in the story, starring Hilary Duff. Over the course of the episodes we see how the new cast also haunts his days at MacLaren's Pub.

The plot of the sequel is set in 2050 and narrates how Sophie tells the story of how she met her father to her son. There we see how her group of friends discover who they are, what they want and how to fall in love.

In which episode did Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson return?

The second season of HIMYF is coming to an end and Neil Patrick Harris made his return before this happened. Barney Stinson made his big appearance in the episode titled Daddy.

We saw how Sophie begins a relationship with Barney, with whom she falls in love but ends up discovering that he is not her great love. We certainly saw a bit of the evolution of the iconic character, as several years have passed since his last adventure.

It is not the first time that one of the classic friends of the original series makes a small appearance in the new story. Cobie Smulders returned as Robin for the first installment and this is what prompted Patrick Harris to want to be part of it as well.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said, "When I found out Cobie was coming back as Robin in season one, I thought, Oh God, it's inevitable. They're going to ask us all to come back, and how do you say no after Cobie?".

There he also assured that he was the one who sought out the show's director and confessed "I talked to Pam Fryman and the team to come up with an idea, because I had reservations about how a character that's already aged could come back. In what direction do you want him to age? Is he worse, is he better, is he the same? You don't want to come back just for the sake of coming back. But I think they had a good idea and it all worked out really well".

How and where to watch How I Met Your Father on streaming

The spin-off has already been on the air for two seasons and is one of the most watched series on one of the most popular platforms. HIMYF has all of its installments available on Hulu, so you're ready to watch the episode Daddy, which marks the return of Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson.

Here, check the release schedule for the second season episodes: