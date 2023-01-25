Hilary Duff's led spin-off 'How I Met Your Father' has brought back Neil Patrick Harris as Barney Stinson. Here, check out where you can stream the series, as well as how many seasons are there.

How I Met Your Father: Where to stream the series and how many seasons are there?

While fans weren't totally sold for a spin-off/sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Hilary Duff’s lead sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father’ has started winning fans and now has even featured two of the original cast members. Here’s how you can watch the show.

Similar to the original show, this one follows Sophie (Duff), who is telling her son how she met his dad and flashes back in her 30s, as she explores dating in New York City. The show already revealed when she is supposed to meet “the” father, but the idea is to try to piece together which character ends up being the dad.

While Duff portrays Sophie in her youth, Kim Cattrall plays Sophie in 2050 when she is telling the story. The rest of the cast includes Chris Lowell as Jesse, Suraj Sharma as Sid, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley as Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen, and Josh Peck as Drew.

When can I stream ‘How I Met Your Father’ and how many seasons are there?

You can watch How I Met Your Father exclusively on Hulu. The show is currently airing its second season, which started on Jan. 24 with new episodes set to follow every Tuesday. The entire first season is also available to stream right now.

If you are a fan of the original show, you will be glad to discover that after Cobie Smulders, who played Robin Scherbatsky, and Neil Patrick Harris (as Barney Stinson) popped up in the season two premiere. Co-creator Elizabeth Berger also teased potential future appearances for the remaining HIMYM stars talking to Entertainment Weekly:

"We truly have discussed plot lines for all of the original characters. Now it's just a question of parsing them out and hoping that people are available and want to do it when it's the right time to ask," she added. "But yes, we think it's so much fun and it makes our world bigger and it satisfies fans on a really deep level, so we love to do it and we have the ideas."

If you want to subscribe to Hulu, you can do so for $8 a month for ad-supported viewing with full access to the streamer's on-demand library. The ad-free plan has a cost of $15 a month, which includes downloads for offline viewing.