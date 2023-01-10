Sci-fi horror dark comedy ‘M3gan’ has become the first success of the year at the box office, behind ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’ Many fans want to know how filmmakers made the doll come to life, including its voice. Check out what the director said.

How 'M3GAN' came to life: Who is the actress behind the robotic doll?

‘M3gan’ has become the first big success of the year at the box office, after earning $45 million in its first weekend with a budget of only $12 million. The sci-fi horror dark comedy has also received positive reviews, while also dominating social media conversations.

The film, directed by Gerard Johnstone, tells the story of a robotic doll called ‘M3gan’ who is supposed to be a child’s best friend and a parent’s greatest ally. Gemma, the roboticist who created it, will use it while trying to look after her niece Cady, whose parents died in a car crash.

However, things will take a sinister turn when the doll, trying to fulfill its mission of protecting Cady, will murder anyone she feels stands in her way. However, she also throws a few dance moves too. So, how did creators bring this killer robot to life?

Who is the voice of Megan in the movie?

According to the director, M3gan, which was filmed in New Zealand, came to life thanks to a mix between animatronic puppets and the actress Amie Donald, who portray the doll in many of the film’s sequences, including the dances.

Talking to EW, Johnstone said Donald was a “real miracle find” as she is “a little farm girl from New Zealand. She just brought so much to it, and she just blew everyone away. She had to do so much and she's a real marvel."

However, the voice of M3gan was the work of the actress and singer Jenna Davis. The director explained to the outlet that it was because they wanted to make the doll “to kind of feel like a bigger sister rather than a friend. It was important it felt like a cool big sister that you could buy."

The film stars Allison Williams, who portrays Gemma, and Violet McGraw, who plays Cady. Ronny Chieng as David, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, Arlo Green as Ryan and Lori Dungey complete the cast.