New year, new Miley. The star is ready to welcome 2023 with all the partying, music and good company. Here, check out how, when and where to watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Miley Cyrus is back once again to host her famous New Year's Eve party and this time it will be with one of her loved ones, who happens to be one of the most iconic stars in the music industry: Dolly Parton. It will be the first time that the Malibu singer's godmother will accompany her on the show's stage.

During the 2021 edition, we saw her accompanied by comedian Pete Davidson, who until recently was dating model Emily Ratajkowski. There are several figures who perform and appear during the evening, so this year there will be completely new ones. Jack Harlow, Saweetie, Anitta and Brandi Carlile are among those confirmed.

"Miley's inaugural New Year's Eve party was a smashing success and we know this year's show will be just as spectacular, with lots of surprises and lots of fun. We can't wait to get the party started", said Jen Neal, executive vice president of E! News and NBCUniversal Television. It will undoubtedly be one of the most epic events of the night... because new year, new Miley.

Where to watch Miley's New Year's Eve Party on streaming

This year, the two co-host stars will host the party live from Miami on December 31 and it will premiere on NBC. However, in case you don't have cable, remember that it will also be streamed via Peacock.

What time will Miley's New Year's Eve Party be broadcast?

The new edition of Miley's New Year's Eve Party will take place from 10:30 PM ET, ending around 12:30 AM. In addition, the Malibu songstress recently announced a new era in her music, with her latest album Attention, which was the fruit of her 2022 South America Tour.