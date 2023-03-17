The Wire was one of the most successful TV series a few years ago and a big hit in 2002. Here, check how and where to watch Lance Reddick's show.

How and where to watch 'The Wire' with Lance Reddick on streaming

The Wire has become one of the most important and successful titles in the career of its stars, Lance Reddick and Dominic West (The Crown). The 60-year-old actor, who also appeared in the John Wick franchise, passed away this Friday morning. So what better commemoration, than watching his best work.

The series premiered during 2002 and ended in early March 2008. The plot is based on a realistic view of life in Baltimore, focusing on drug trafficking. In each of the seasons a different institution of the city is seen and the relationship it has with the police of that area, showing the most marginal environments.

Reddick plays drug lieutenant Cedric Daniels, while West plays homicide detective James 'Jimmy' McNulty. Several other actors have been cast, including Idris Elba (Luther), Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country), Seth Gilliam(The Walking Dead) , Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as Wallace.

On which streaming platform is The Wire available?

The series is available on one of the most requested streaming platforms in recent years: HBO Max. The service offers from the first to the fifth season. There are a few channels that run a series of episodes live, such as Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

In addition, there are several ways to buy Dominic West and Lance Reddick's series. You can get it through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu or Google Play, among others.