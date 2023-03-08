The most important night in Hollywood is finally here: the Oscars. It's time to see which of last year's titles have been the best of the last year and who will take home the golden statuette. Here, check out how and where to watch the nominated films in streaming.

The Oscars are the most important event in the film industry and this year Jimmy Kimmel will be in charge of hosting the 95th edition, as he has already done in 2022 with Wanda Sykes. The most relevant figures will be present not only to receive their awards, but also to present some categories.

It was confirmed that there will be a pre-show, hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh. It will take place before the awards show begins and will feature a countdown to the event, as well as a 90-minute special highlighting the nominees and performers, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look.

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12. at 8 PM and beforehand we will see the stars walk the red carpet before taking their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC if you have cable and will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

On which streaming platforms are the Oscars 2023 nominated films available?

Tár – Available on Peacock.

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

All Quiet on the Western Front – Available on Netflix.

The Banshees of Inisherin – Available on HBO Max.

Elvis – Available on HBO Max.

The Fabelmans – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Top Gun: Maverick – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Available on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water – Is not available to stream with a subscription service

Babylon – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The Batman – Available on HBO Max.

Triangle Of Sadness – Available on Hulu.

The Whale – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Living – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Women Talking – Available on Amazon Prime Video (Leaving in Mar 13, 2023).

Blonde – Available on Netflix.

Aftersun – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Causeway – Available on Apple TV+.

To Leslie – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Available on Netflix.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – Available on Hulu.

Turning Red – Available on Disney+.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Available on Peacock (Coming in Mar 10, 2023)

The Sea Beast – Available on Netflix.