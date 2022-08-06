Predator has established itself as one of the most acclaimed horror movies in the film industry. The 1987 classic marked the beginning of one of the most popular franchises of all time. Here, check out how and where to watch all the installments in order.

The Predator franchise gets bigger with the arrival of Prey. Hulu's new horror movie takes us back to the origins of the story. It tells the story of Naru, a young warrior who defends her village from a new evolved predator.

The production is a prequel to the previous four films and this fifth installment marks a concept they had been developing since 2016, when the title was revealed that would be key to the franchise.

The original film features Arnold Schwarzenegger as Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, Kevin Peter Hall and Peter Cullen as the Predators. As for the latest film, Amber Midthunder is in charge of bringing to life the protagonist of the plot, Naru.

'Predator': How to stream all the movies in order

1. Prey (2022)

A skilled Comanche warrior protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport, fighting against wilderness, dangerous colonisers and this mysterious creature to keep her people safe. Available on Hulu.

2. Predator (1987)

It is set 300 years after Prey. Dutch, a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to secretly rescue a group of politicians trapped in Guatemala. But when Dutch and his team, which includes weapons expert Blain and CIA agent George, land in Central America, something is gravely wrong. After finding a string of dead bodies, the crew discovers they are being hunted by a brutal creature with superhuman strength and the ability to disappear into its surroundings. Available on Hulu.

3. Predator 2 (1990)

Los Angeles is enduring a heat wave and a crime wave, so the pressure on police officer Michael Harrigan to solve a strange string of murders is mounting. Harrigan thinks the culprit can be found among the warring gangs and drug cartels, but FBI Special Agent Peter Keyes knows the horrible truth: Their killer is a fearsome extraterrestrial with keen hunting abilities that include superior night vision and the power to make itself invisible. Available on Hulu.

4. Alien vs. Predator (2004)

When the wealthy and ambitious Charles Bishop Weyland funds an expedition to Antarctica, he hopes to find a mysterious source of heat that has been detected. Led by a tough guide, Alexa Woods, Weyland and his team uncover a pyramid, but they also find malevolent parasitic aliens. Making matters worse, another extraterrestrial species, known as Predators, arrive to hunt the other aliens, with the humans caught in the middle of the conflict. Available on Hulu.

5. Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Residents of Gunnison, Colorado, are caught up in the crossfire when two deadly extraterrestrial species bring their longstanding conflict to Earth. On the one side, nearly indestructible Aliens; on the other, a lone Predator whose mission is to wipe out all traces of the Alien infestation from Earth, no matter who gets in the way. Available on Hulu.

6. Predators (2010)

Brought together on a mysterious planet, a mercenary and a group of coldblooded killers now become the prey. A new breed of aliens pursues the ragtag humans through dense jungle. The group must work together to survive, or become the latest trophies of the fearsome intergalactic hunters. Available on Hulu.

7. The Predator (2018)

When a young boy accidentally triggers the universe’s most lethal hunters’ return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled scientist can prevent the end of the human race. Available on futboTV.