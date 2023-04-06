Ben Affleck is a man of many talents. While promoting his latest movie 'Air,' in which he stars and directs, the actor displayed his impressive Spanish. Check out where he learned to speak the language.

Ben Affleck is a man of many talents. The actor, writer, director and producer is starring and helming Air, which has received positive reviews from audience and critics alike. The story follows the deal between Nike and Michael Jordan to create the iconic Air Jordan shoes. However, he is wowing fans for another reason: his fluency in Spanish.

Talking with the Spanish radio network La Cadena SER, Affleck showcased his Spanish knowledge. In a TikTok video shared by the network, Affleck explains how he came up with the film and jokes with the interviewers.

However, it’s not the first time that the actor has spoken in Spanish, as he often does it in press interviews, including red carpets. However, many people wonder why he learned the language. Check out the story behind it.

The reason Ben Affleck is fluent in Spanish

Affleck explained where he learned to speak Spanish during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show. He said that when he was 13, he lived in Mexico for a year filming a television show.

And that it might be something that will stay in the family. He also shared that his daughter Violet with ex-wife Jennifer Garner was studying the language and that she was so good, he got inspired to improve his language skills.

“I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me,” he joked. He certainly could practice with his wife Jennifer Lopez, who has Puerto Rican heritage.