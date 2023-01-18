Shakira and Gerard Pique's dramatic split and the ongoing feud have dominated tabloid coverage since their split last summer. Recent stories detail the couple's breakup, with particular emphasis on the singer's 45-year-old discovery of the ex-soccer player's infidelity.

Now that she finally began to open up about her relationship with Gerard Pique, the father of her children, Shakira has been on fire, hitting new music records. The year 2022 proved to be a challenging one for the Colombian superstar singer when evidence of her partner's infidelity shattered their relationship.

Shakira's latest collaboration is with Argentinean producer Bizarrap. On the YouTube video, they performed a diss tune in Spanish directed at the singer's ex-partner, the former Barcelona and Spain defender.

It's hardly surprising that the controversial song, in which Shakira taunts the 2010 World Cup champion, "You swapped in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio," racked up 63.5 million views in 24 hours on YouTube, given the high-profile people involved.

The unbelievable way Shakira figured out Gerard Pique was being unfaithful

Shakira's work, including the music video for "Te Felicito," contains references to the rumored affair. Fans have deduced that Shakira discovered the 'truth in the fridge' when she opens a fridge and sees the severed head of Rauw Alejandro, who collaborated on the song.

When the 45-year-old returned from a trip abroad, she supposedly discovered that their strawberry jam had been consumed, and she "figured out" that her ex Gerard Pique had been cheating on her. According to ShowNews Today and Mirror, she suspected Pique of cheating since he probably wouldn't have eaten the jam because neither he nor their children don't enjoy jam.

In an appearance with This Morning, the artist alluded to checking the fridge to find out what had occurred while she was abroad, but she never confirmed the rumor. Meanwhile, the Barcelona great went public with his romance with Clara Chia Marti in August 2022, after he and Shakira had already separated. The breakup was so acrimonious that no form of vengeance has been deemed too little.