Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is underway, but fans can’t wait for the reunion, in which all the cast members are going to discuss Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal that, for better or worse, reignited the interest in the Real Housewives spin-off.

Sandoval reportedly cheated on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with co-star and Madix’s friend Raquel Leviss. The affair, according to Page Six, started back in August 2022 but news broke in March.

During a teaser for mid-season, Bravo showed a snippet of a tense conversation between Sandoval and Madix. While he tells her, “I wish we both would have tried harder,” she replies, “You don’t deserve one f***** tear of mine.” However, while we wait for the finale, what have the rest of the cast said so far?

How has the cast of Vanderpump Rules reacted to Sandoval’s cheating scandal

According to USA Today, several of Madix's current and former co-stars have shared their support for the 37-year-old reality star. Lisa Vanderpump told Variety that she was "having a bloody heart attack" when she first found out about the scandal. She also said that the reunion “was so intense and there were a lot of tears, a lot of heartbreak."

Meanwhile, Scheana Shay, who reportedly got into a physical altercation with Leviss while defending Madix. She also left a message on her Instagram account for her friend, writing: “Always got your back! #TeamAriana,” in a post with a photo of her and Madix.

Also, Katie Maloney took to her Instagram story to give an update on how the star back when the news broke up: “Ariana’s overwhelmed by it. She thanks you all so much,” she said. Another cast member that is supporting Ariana is Lala Kent. During a previously scheduled Amazon Live stream, she said that she never “liked” Sandoval, “and now it feels good to have everyone else feel the same way I do,” she said.

However, Tom Schwartz has voiced his support for his friend and businness partner Sandoval. He said that he wasn’t going to “abandon” his “buddy.” He also revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on April 5, that he learned about the affair in August:

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate, but I didn’t think it was linear. [Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”