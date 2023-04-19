The Twilight saga, based on the best-selling novels by Stephanie Meyer, generated over $3 billion at the box office and launched the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Here, check out where you can watch them online.

How many Twilight movies are there? Where to stream them

Hollywood is still in its reboot era. After Warner Bros. announced a new TV series for Harry Potter for their upcoming new streaming service Max, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Lionsgate is developing a new TV show based on the Twilight series by Stephenie Meyer.

Of course, the online discourse started right away. The overwhelming majority of fans aren’t exactly happy with the news, especially if it means that a new cast will be replacing Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and company.

However, the news isn’t exactly a surprise as the Twilight saga is living a "renaissance," since a younger generation connected to the movies during the pandemic. So, whether you are expecting to know more about the TV show or just want to indulge in nostalgia, here’s how many movies are there and where to watch them online.

Twilight movies in order and where to watch them

While there are four main books in the saga, the film franchise consists of five movies, as the last book was adapted in two films. Stephanie Meyer has also written additional books for the series, such as the novella "The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner,” the gender-swapped retelling of the series “Life and Death,” and “Midnight Sun," which is Twilight through Edward's point of view. Here’s all the movies and where to stream them:

Twilight (2008)

Available to stream on: Hulu

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Available to stream on: Hulu

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

Available to stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Hulu, Prime Video (via Showtime subscription), Showtime.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011)

Available to stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Hulu, Prime Video (via Showtime subscription), Showtime.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012)

Available to stream on: Fubo (free-trial), Hulu, Prime Video (via Showtime subscription), Showtime.