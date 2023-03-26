The mystery thriller ‘Yellowjackets’ is currently airing its second season, which premiered on March 24. Here's everything you need to know about the episodes.

The mystery thriller ‘Yellowjackets’ is currently airing its second season, which premiered last week, after the critical success of their first run in 2021. The series received seven Emmy nominations, and became a viral hit.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the show follows two timelines, the present and the past. In the past, set in 1996, the members of a girls’ soccer team are left stranded for nineteen months after their plane crash in the Canadian wilderness. In the present, we follow the survivors in adult life.

Starring Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, the series’ cast also includes: Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty and Juliette Lewis. For Season 2, Elijah Woods is among the new additions.

Yellowjackets: How many episodes does Season 2 have?

Last season, ‘Yellowjackets’ had 10 episodes. For Season 2, however, the exact number of episodes haven’t been confirmed but, according to Men’s Health, the season should have the same 10 episodes as the first one.

The first episode of the second season premiered on Showtime in the US on March 24, and they will be released weekly. The show can also be streamed on the Showtime App and Paramount+, if you had the Showtime add-on.