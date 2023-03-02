Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone star in the adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel 'Daisy Jones & The Six.' Here, check out how many episodes will be there in the limited-series.

It’s almost time for the premiere of one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’ Starring Sam Claflin, Riley Keough and Camila Morrone, the adaptation of the novel by the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid promises to become one of the phenomenons of the year.

The show follows the rise and fall of the fictional band Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as the tumultuous love triangle between Daisy (Keough), Billy (Claflin) and Camila (Morrone). Apart from the trio, the show also stars Suki Waterhouse.

Produced by Resse Whiterspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Daisy Jones & The Six will also be releasing the soundtrack of the series, which includes original songs for ‘Aurora.’ So, if you want to know how many episodes the series will have, check it out here.

Daisy Jones and the Six: Episodes and Schedule

The limited series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 3, and it will have 10 episodes in total. It will adapt the entirety of Reid’s novel. Episode titles and streaming dates are as follows:

Episode 1, “Come and Get It,” streaming March 3

Episode 2, “I’ll Take You There,” streaming March 3

Episode 3, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” streaming March 3

Episode 4, “I Saw The Light,” streaming March 10

Episode 5, “Fire,” streaming March 10

Episode 6, “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night,” streaming March 10

Episode 7, “She’s Gone,” streaming March 17

Episode 8, “Looks Like We Made It,” streaming March 17

Episode 9, “Feels Like The First Time,” streaming March 24

Episode 10, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide,” streaming March 24

The series has received mostly favorable reviews, and it holds a 74% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from the cast members mentioned, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse complete the rest of the band.