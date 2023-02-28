Netflix's new true-crime documentary series, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal," is one the most-talked about series among the fans of the genre. Check out what you need to know.

Netflix has released another true-crime documentary series that has become the most-talked about series among the fans of the genre, “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.” The series dropped on 22 February, and it centers on the case of Alex Murdaugh, who has been charged with double murder.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the “Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.”

When Paul Murdaugh, who was allegedly driving the boat, and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, there are a lot of secrets including corruption and cover-ups that come to light. The series features interviews with people close to Mallory and the Murdaughs.

How many episodes does the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ have?

The series consists of three episodes of 50 minutes each. The first episode centers on teenager Mallory Beach, who was killed in a boat crash which was driven by Paul Murdaugh, who is Alex's son.

Meanwhile, the second episode follows the attempts of Alex to control the narrative surrounding the incident. Per CBS News, Pauld had been charged with "boating under the influence resulting in the death of Mallory Beach and serious bodily injuries to two passengers."

However, he was shot dead before he could stand trial. Finally, the third episode explores the deaths of Maggie and Paul, which reveals shocking and horrifying secrets about Alex, without telling spoilers.