The second season of Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is airing right now. Here’s how many episodes it has and when they’re being released.

How many episodes does Season 2 of Carnival Row have?

Prime Video’s Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is airing its second and final season. The fantasy series first arrived in 2019, and it amassed a loyal following, as it is based on the novel A Killing on Carnival Row by Travis Beacham.

Created by René Echevarria and Beacham, the series follows mythological beings who must survive as oppressed refugees in human society, as a detective works to solve murders connected with them.

In Season 2, viewers will see Philo's investigation into a string of heinous crimes that have sparked social unrest. At the same time, Vignette Stonemoss will be plotting her revenge against Jonah and Sophie for the past injustices she suffered. Here’s how many episodes will be there.

Carnival Row: How many episodes does Season 2 have?

The second and final season of Carnival Row premiered on February 17, 2023. So far, four episodes have been released, with two coming out on a weekly basis. However, the season will have ten episodes in total. Here’s the release schedule:

Episodes 1 and 2: February 17

Episodes 3 and 4: February 24

Episodes 5 and 6: March 3

Episodes 7 and 8: March 10

Episodes 9 and 10: March 17

Apart from Bloom and Delevigne, the cast of the series consists of: Simon McBurney, Tamzin Merchant, David Gyasi, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Arty Froushan, Indira Varma, and Jared Harris.